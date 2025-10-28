Barrios suffered discomfort in his groin area during Monday's clash against Real Betis, which forced him off the pitch in the 55th minute. The midfielder will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he will have to miss time to recover. If that happens, it would be a big blow for the Colchoneros since he is an undisputed starter in midfield and the first player picked by the coach in the heart of the game, meaning a change will have to be made if he misses games, with Conor Gallagher or Johnny Cardoso as the two possible options to replace him.