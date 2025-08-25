Cunat joined Levante's academy at the age of 12 and, after a spell with Barcelona's youth team, returned to the club in 2020. The Spain U21 goalkeeper made history by winning the title with Levante's U21 side in 2021 for the first time before moving to the reserves and gradually integrating into the senior squad. After loan spells with SD Amorebieta and FC Cartagena in the last two seasons, Cunat is now the undisputed starter between the posts at Levante and will aim to help the team avoid relegation this season. Although the team lost its first two matches, Cunat made 11 saves and six clearances, showing great promise for the upcoming fixtures.