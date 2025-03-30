Pablo Mari News: Impeccable in Atalanta match
Mari had six clearances, four interceptions, one block and one tackle (zero won) in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Atalanta.
Mari put together another great defensive performance while going against a fearsome frontline. He has started in four consecutive matches and has helped keep three clean sheets, posting three tackles (two won), nine interceptions and 29 clearances during such a stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now