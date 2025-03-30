Fantasy Soccer
Pablo Mari headshot

Pablo Mari News: Impeccable in Atalanta match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Mari had six clearances, four interceptions, one block and one tackle (zero won) in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Atalanta.

Mari put together another great defensive performance while going against a fearsome frontline. He has started in four consecutive matches and has helped keep three clean sheets, posting three tackles (two won), nine interceptions and 29 clearances during such a stretch.

Pablo Mari
Fiorentina
