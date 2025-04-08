Pablo Monroy News: Logs assist in loss

Monroy delivered an assist, created two chances, sent in six crosses (two accurate) and made two tackles, three clearances and one interception during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Cruz Azul.

Monroy had a decent defensive showing but his biggest contributions definitely came on offense as he assisted Ignacio Pussetto for the opening goal in the 16th minute and doubled his previous season high in crosses. After being a reserve during most of the season, the right-back now looks like a lock in the starting XI, having started in four of the last five games.