Paddy McNair Injury: Late call for Wednesday

McNair is questionable for Wednesday's match against Toronto due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

McNair is going to be tested ahead of Wednesday's match, as he is a late call after suffering a lower-body injury. He is a regular starter in the middle of the defense for the club, so they will hope this is only a minor issue and he can reclaim that spot. That said, if fit, he should see the start, with Ian Pilcher a possible replacement if he is left out.