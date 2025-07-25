Paddy McNair Injury: Should return Friday

McNair (Lower Body) should return for Friday's clash with Nashville, as he was not listed on the MLS injury report.

McNair missed the last two MLS games due to a lower-body injury but should return Friday against Nashville and go straight into the starting XI in central defense, with Christopher McVey ruled out for the game. This is good news for San Diego since McNair has been an undisputed starter in the backline this season, and the club will need him fit for the final stretch of the season.