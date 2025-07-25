Menu
Paddy McNair News: On bench against Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

McNair (lower body) is on the bench for Friday's clash with Nashville.

McNair could play again following a two-game absence, but he's unlikely to see a lot of minutes yet, with Manu Duah and Ian Pilcher chosen in central defense. McNair has started in 18 MLS matches this year, tallying 69 clearances, 14 tackles, six interceptions and seven clean sheets over that span. He should eventually regain a regular spot if he avoids any setback for the rest of the season.

Paddy McNair
San Diego FC
