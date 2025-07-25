Paolo Medina News: Transfers to Leon

Medina moved to Leon following his departure from Romanian squad Unirea Slobozia, the club announced Thursday.

Medina returns to Mexico after a five-year experience in Europe, although he never played in an elite league. The right-back's value is primarily defensive, with his most notable numbers in his last season in Romania being his averages of 3.0 clearances, 1.9 tackles and 3.1 ground duels won per game. He'll be in contention for the starting spot with Ivan Moreno, Sebastian Santos and perhaps a more offensive-minded Emilio Rodriguez.