Pape Diallo News: Signs with Norwich

Diallo has been transferred to Norwich from Metz, his former club announced.

Diallo is leaving Metz after a bit more than two years with the Grenats. The forward played 33 games last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. His performances helped Metz earn promotion to the French top flight for the 2025/26 season but Diallo won't play in Ligue 1 as he is joining Norwich and will feature in the English Championship.