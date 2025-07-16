Pape Diong News: Sent on loan

Diong has been sent on loan to Dunkirk from Strasbourg, according to his parent club.

Diong is going to spend the next season away from Strasbourg to progress his talents, having joined Dunkirk on loan. He only appeared nine times all of last season for 75 minutes of play while mainly going unused, likely the reason for his move away from the club. That said, he will hope he sees a decent spell and he can grow his minutes in the first team upon his return.