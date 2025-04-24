Fantasy Soccer
Pape Gueye News: Decent display with one blemish

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Gueye had one tackle (one won), two clearances and two interceptions in Wednesday's 3-0 loss against Celta Vigo.

Gueye worked hard in midfield on Wednesday for Villarreal, but made a crucial mistake that helped seal their defeat. In 90 minutes played, the 26 year old drew the most fouls in the match with four, made seven passes into the final third, and won seven of his eight duels. However, he also committed a foul that led to a late penalty to make the score 3-0. Gueye will need to be sharper against Espanyol on Sunday.

