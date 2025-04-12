Patrick Ciurria News: Productive in Venezia bout

Ciurria generated six crosses (one accurate), one key pass, two clearances and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Venezia.

Ciurria co-led his team in deliveries along with Samuele Birindelli but was rarely on point. He might switch positions and play centrally with the return of Georgios Kyriakopoulos from suspension. He has notched two shots (zero on target), three chances created, 16 crosses (three accurate) and six corners in the last four tilts (two starts).