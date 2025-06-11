Patrick Schulte Injury: Ahead of timeline

Schulte is still out with his oblique injury but is ahead of his timeline, according to manager Wilfried Nancy, per Brianna Mackay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Schulte has been out a little over two weeks now and looks to be on the mend after it was announced he is ahead of schedule. This is good news, although this still leaves a bit of room for a return, as he was expected to miss six weeks. That said, Saturday's match against Vancouver seems unlikely, but he could see a return against Atlanta on June 25.