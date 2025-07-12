Patrick Schulte Injury: Possibility for Saturday

Schulte (torso) is questionable for Saturday's match against Cincinnati, according to the MLS injury report.

Schulte is going to be a possibilty for Saturday after training this week, as the goalie is now listed as questionable. This is good mnews for the club, as he seems closer to mkaing the call than not. He is their regualsr starter in goal when fit and willbe expected to take that spot immediately if fit.