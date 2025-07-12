Menu
Patrick Schulte headshot

Patrick Schulte Injury: Possibility for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 12, 2025

Schulte (torso) is questionable for Saturday's match against Cincinnati, according to the MLS injury report.

Schulte is going to be a possibilty for Saturday after training this week, as the goalie is now listed as questionable. This is good mnews for the club, as he seems closer to mkaing the call than not. He is their regualsr starter in goal when fit and willbe expected to take that spot immediately if fit.

Patrick Schulte
Columbus Crew
