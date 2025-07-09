Patrick Schulte Injury: Trains again
Schulte (oblique) was involved in training Wednesday ahead of Saturday's match against Cincinnati, according to Brianna Mackay of the Columbus Dispatch.
Schulte is once again training this week, another improvement after an injury has left him out. This is huge news for the club as they head into their derby match. If he is deemed fit ahead of game time, he will be expected to start, as he is their regular starter when fit.
