Patrick Schulte Injury: Won't play yet

Schulte (oblique) is out for Wednesday's match against Atlanta, according to manager Wilfried Nancy, per Brianna MacKay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Schulte was expected to be ahead of his timeline for a return a few weeks ago, but is still not an option for Wednesday's contest, missing his fifth straight game. This continues to be a tough loss for the club, as he is their regular keeper when fit. Evan Bush should continue to see the start in his absence, with regular backup, Nicholas Hagen (international duty), also away from the team.