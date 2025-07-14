Patrick Schulte News: Two saves in win
Schulte recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 win over FC Cincinnati.
Schulte made his return to action after dealing with a torso injury and came up with a critical effort to help his squad come out on top. This marked just the fourth time in 14 appearances this season that he conceded more than one goal. Up next for Columbus is a meeting with Nashville SC on Wednesday.
