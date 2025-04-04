Fantasy Soccer
Patrizio Masini Injury: Subs off against Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Masini had one cross (zero accurate), one tackle (one won), two interceptions and two clearances in 55 minutes before leaving due to a thigh problem, coach Patrick Vieira confirmed: "He took a blow in the first half and tried to test it in the second half. We didn't want to risk it and replaced him."

Masini was a big defensive presence in the midfield, but his night was cut short by an injury. He'll take some tests to see whether it's something more than a bruise. Jean Onana was picked over Milan Badelj to substitute for him in this one. Genoa will visit Verona next Sunday.

