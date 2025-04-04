Patrizio Masini Injury: Subs off against Udinese

Masini had one cross (zero accurate), one tackle (one won), two interceptions and two clearances in 55 minutes before leaving due to a thigh problem, coach Patrick Vieira confirmed: "He took a blow in the first half and tried to test it in the second half. We didn't want to risk it and replaced him."

Masini was a big defensive presence in the midfield, but his night was cut short by an injury. He'll take some tests to see whether it's something more than a bruise. Jean Onana was picked over Milan Badelj to substitute for him in this one. Genoa will visit Verona next Sunday.