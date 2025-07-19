Menu
Pau Lopez Injury: Leaves Toluca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 19, 2025

Lopez (finger) is no longer part of Toluca's roster, with the team announcing his departure Saturday.

Lopez hasn't played since May 7, after which he dealt with a broken finger. While he may have already recovered from that issue, the goalkeeper didn't even make the bench in the first two matches of the Apertura campaign and was ultimately released by the club. Over 11 Liga MX games, he registered 27 saves, 16 goals against and four clean sheets. He has been linked with a move to Real Betis, where he previously spent one season in 2018.

