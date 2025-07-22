Pau Lopez News: Returns to Real Betis

Lopez is returning to his former club Real Betis and has signed a contract until 2028, the club announced.

Lopez returns to Real Betis after his stints with AS Roma, Olympique de Marseille, Girona FC and Deportivo Toluca FC. The goalkeeper had a difficult campaign after leaving France, starting with a short loan at Girona FC where he appeared in only two matches before moving to Mexican side Deportivo Toluca FC, featuring in 11 games and recording four clean sheets without managing to convince the board to retain him. Lopez now rejoins his former club Real Betis and is expected to serve as a reliable backup to Alvaro Valles for the 2025/26 season.