Paul Onuachu Injury: Available for selection

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Onuachu (ankle) is available for Saturday's trip to Leicester, per manager Simon Rusk. "Paul's been training the last couple of days, he's back in the mix, so that's good news."

Onuachu is an option for Saturday's clash with Leicester after recovering from a training issue. The forward missed a single match with the issue, and has been the starting option when fit for the most part. Ross Stewart could remain the starter for Saturday's clash even with Onuachu back available.

Paul Onuachu
Southampton
