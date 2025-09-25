Pogba is expected to be back very soon as coach Adi Hutter said last week that the World Cup winner would return within two weeks. The midfielder was spotted training with the team on Thursday which puts him in a good position to be part of the match squad for Saturday's clash against Lens. Pogba will likely be a late call for the game but a valuable addition to the midfield if he can feature since Monaco are lacking depth with the injuries of Denis Zakaria (groin), Aleksandr Golovin (hamstring) and Aladji Bamba (hamstring).