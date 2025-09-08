Wanner was just 16 years and 15 days old when he became the youngest player ever to make his official debut for Bayern Munich. The German youth international has since collected 35 Bundesliga appearances, 28 matches in the 2. Bundesliga, two in the Champions League and seven in the Conference League. In the past two seasons, Bayern had him play on loan with SV Elversberg in the 2. Bundesliga and Heidenheim in the Bundesliga. Wanner now joins the Eredivisie to continue his progression under coach Peter Bosz.