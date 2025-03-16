Paulo Dybala Injury: Hurt right away against Fiorentina

Dybala played just 12 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Fiorentina due to a potential thigh problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Dybala was initially spared but was thrown in to manage the lead, however, he clutched the back of his thigh after a back-heel flick and couldn't continue. He'll take some tests during the break and will have a couple of weeks to recover for the Lecce again on March 29. Matias Soule had gotten the nod over him in this one.