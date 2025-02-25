Paulo Dybala News: Assist in rout over Monza

Dybala assisted once to go with one shot (none on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Monday's 4-0 victory versus Monza.

Dybala took to the field after 62 minutes Monday for Tommaso Baldanzi. The Argentinian striker made a difference by executing three crosses (two accurate) and creating the assist for Roma's fourth goal, prosecuted by Bryan Cristante. From 22 appearances (15 starts) he has accrued six goals and three assists, three of these strikes and an assist coming from Roma's last four matches.