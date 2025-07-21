Paulo Dybala News: Plays in friendly

Dybala (thigh) started and scored during Roma's first friendly versus Trastevere.

Dybala had surgery to address a major thigh injury back in March and has been able to recover within the early expected timetable, which will allow him to be ready for the 2025/2026 opener. He logged seven goals, four assists, 74 shots (26 on target) and 56 key passes in 35 games (25 starts) last year.