Paulo Dybala News: Plays in friendly
Dybala (thigh) started and scored during Roma's first friendly versus Trastevere.
Dybala had surgery to address a major thigh injury back in March and has been able to recover within the early expected timetable, which will allow him to be ready for the 2025/2026 opener. He logged seven goals, four assists, 74 shots (26 on target) and 56 key passes in 35 games (25 starts) last year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now