Paulo Dybala News: Stuffed by Athletic

Dybala (rest) had 13 touches, one clearance and one block and drew two fouls in 61 minutes in Thursday's 3-1 defeat versus Athletic.

Dybala starred for an hour after being load-managed but paid the price for Mats Hummels getting sent off after 11 minutes, as Roma struggled to muster offense afterward. He'll be able to log considerable minutes in Serie A following the Europa League elimination.