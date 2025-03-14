Fantasy Soccer
Paulo Dybala headshot

Paulo Dybala News: Stuffed by Athletic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Dybala (rest) had 13 touches, one clearance and one block and drew two fouls in 61 minutes in Thursday's 3-1 defeat versus Athletic.

Dybala starred for an hour after being load-managed but paid the price for Mats Hummels getting sent off after 11 minutes, as Roma struggled to muster offense afterward. He'll be able to log considerable minutes in Serie A following the Europa League elimination.

Paulo Dybala
Roma
