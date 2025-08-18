Bucha supplied the assist for Cincinnati's opening goal Saturday before scoring a goal of his own shortly thereafter, spurring his side to a 3-2 victory on the road versus Portland. The midfielder is now up to three goals and three assists each for the season, marking a new career-high in assists for a single MLS campaign and one shy of his career-best goal total in a single MLS campaign. Bucha remains a key cog in the Cincinnati midfield, having started in each of Cincinnati's last 16 league fixtures and played the full 90 minutes on 15 of those occasions.