Pedrinho Injury: Absent not due to injury

Pedrinho is out for Wednesday's match against San Jose due to undisclosed reasons, according to the MLS injury report.

Pedrinho is heading to the sidelines but not due to injury, instead away from the team for undisclosed reasons. That said, the club will be hopeful he only misses one game, although they do have a quick turnaround with another match Saturday. He has seen a decent rotational role with nine starts in 17 appearances, so they will hope his absence is short-term.