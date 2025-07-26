Pedro Gallese News: Seven saves, one goal conceded
Gallese made seven saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-1 win over Columbus Crew.
For saves, Gallese tied his 2025's season high. So even though the goalkeeper's July will not include a clean sheet, he finished said month on a relatively high note. Gallese will look to carry the positive momentum into August, beginning with an Aug. 10 game against Inter Miami CF.
