Pedro Gallese News: Two saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Gallese made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

Gallese held his opponent to fewer than two goals for the first time in five appearances. This also marked his sixth straight game with at least two saves. Up next for Orlando City SC is a meeting with Columbus Crew on Friday.

Pedro Gallese
Orlando City SC
