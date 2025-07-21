Pedro Gallese News: Two saves in win
Gallese made two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.
Gallese held his opponent to fewer than two goals for the first time in five appearances. This also marked his sixth straight game with at least two saves. Up next for Orlando City SC is a meeting with Columbus Crew on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now