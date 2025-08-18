Porro had a strong start to the new Premier League campaign as he created three chances and recorded eight crosses at right back. New right winger Mohammed Kudus and Porro are set to be a very dangerous combination on the right side, and both should benefit from playing off of one another. The only downside to Kudus' arrival is Porro may take fewer corners this season, as he took two on Saturday and Kudus took four. That could change even further if Spurs bring in an attacking midfielder before the summer window closes.