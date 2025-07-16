Menu
Pedro Vite Injury: Not an option to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Vite is out for Wednesday's match against Houston due to undisclosed reasons, according to the MLS injury report.

Vite is heading to the sidelines but not due to injury, appearing to miss out due to the transfer rumors surrounding him. This will force the club to make some changes, as he is a regular starter, only missing out five times all season. A returning Andres Cubas (ankle) or J.C. Ngando will likely take his spot, probably continuing in that role if he does depart the club.

Pedro Vite
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
