Pedro Vite News: Quiet performance in win

Vite had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-0 win versus Queretaro.

Vite made a limited impact in his first start for Pumas, completing just 15 accurate passes over 68 minutes of play. He operated in a central role, but he could be more useful to the team on the right flank, perhaps swapping positions with Rodrigo Lopez in some matches. In any case, the former Vancouver Whitecaps player has the potential to register better passing and playmaking numbers than he did against Queretoaro if he stays in the initial lineup.