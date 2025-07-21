Peglow News: Quiet performance in loss

Peglow had zero shots and created one chance during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Columbus.

Peglow added one more disappointing performance to his name, failing to take a single shot and not adding much else to an offense that was smothered by the opposing defense during the 90 minutes. With two goals and three assists over 16 league appearances, the forward will hope to finally start producing what's expected from him during the second half of his debut MLS campaign.