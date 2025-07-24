Pervis Estupinan News: Joins AC Milan

Estupinan has completed a permanent move to AC Milan, his former club announced.

Estupinan is departing the Seagulls after making 104 appearances for the team, scoring five goals. The left-back is now joining AC Milan and is set to become their starter in the backline after the departure of former Rossoneri captain Theo Hernandez during the current transfer window. Last season, the Ecuadorian made 34 appearances in the Premier League and was part of the squad that played in Europe for the first time in the club's history in 2023/24.