Sucic made a stellar debut in Inter Milan's Serie A opener Monday, contributing significantly to the team's dominant 5-0 victory over Torino. He assisted Marcus Thuram's first goal with a precise through ball in the 36th minute and was involved in several other attacking sequences. Prior to joining Inter Milan in May, Sucic had an impressive 2024-25 season with Dinamo Zagreb, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 26 matches. His goal involvement per 90 minutes was 0.32, indicating his value to the team's offensive play. Given his strong debut and previous season's performance, Sucic should play a prominent role in Inter's midfield this season.