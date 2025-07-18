Peyton Miller Injury: Late call for Saturday

Miller is questionable for Saturday's match against Orlando due to an ankle and calf injury, according to Seth Macomber of the Blazing Musket.

Miller is going to be late call heading into Saturday's match, with the defender now dealing with ankle and calf injuries after an early exit last outing. This will be something to watch for the club, as he did start last outing, forcing a change if he misses out. That said, if he were to miss out, Will Sands is a possible replacement.