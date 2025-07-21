Menu
Philip Zinckernagel News: Assists in road win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Zinckernagel assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus CF Montreal.

Zinckernagel created Jack Elliott's goal in the second half with his seventh assist in the season. The forward led his side in chances created (three) during the match as well. He also has 10 goals to his name in 21 starts so far.

