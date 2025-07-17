Philip Zinckernagel News: Scores early

Zinckernagel scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Atlanta United.

Zinckernagel was able to get Chicago on the scoresheet early Wednesday, finding the back of the net in the second minute of action. This marks his fourth goal contribution in his past four appearances, with three of those being goals. He now has 10 goals and six assists in 20 league appearances.