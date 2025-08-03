Aubameyang played the last 20 minutes of Saturday's pre-season friendly against Sevilla, showing his motivation to be back and helping his former team. The Gabonese looked a bit behind fitness-wise compared to his teammates but will look to build on his fitness in the final stretch of the pre-season before the start of the Ligue 1 campaign in a bit more than 10 days. Aubameyang entered the pitch to play on the left side, suggesting he might be more than just a second striker choice for coach Roberto De Zerbi since he will be able to feature both as a striker or a left winger.