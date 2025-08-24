Aubameyang had a brilliant outing in his first start of the season back in Marseille after returning from Saudi Arabia. The Gabonese forward won the penalty in the first half that Mason Greenwood converted and had already hit the post earlier in the game. He then scored before the half-hour mark from Greenwood's corner and made it 3-2 with a low finish in the second half after Bilal Nadir's steal and assist. Aubameyang ended the afternoon with three shots and now has two goals in two games this season.