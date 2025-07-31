Aubameyang is heading back to Marseille after a season away from the club, last playing with Al-Qadsiah, where he appeared in 36 games while scoring 21 goals and three assists. When he last served with Marseille, he started in 30 of his 34 appearances, notching 16 goals and eight assists for a decent stint back in Ligue 1. He will look to see the same success, but will likely need to do it in a rotational role, seeing some starts here and there, but not set to be the everyday starter for the club.