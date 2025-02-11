Pierre Lees-Melou News: Scores in 2-0 win

Lees-Melou scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Friday's 2-0 win against Nantes.

Lees-Melou had an impressive day for the winning team. The 31-year-old not only scored the team's second goal in the match, which was his first in the league campaign, but also provided an assist for the opener. It was the first occasion this season where Lees-Melou scored and provided an assist in the same match.