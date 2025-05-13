Fantasy Soccer
Pol Lozano Injury: Hopes to be fit Thursday

Published on May 13, 2025

Lozano (undisclosed) has resumed team training this week and will hope to be fit for Thursday's derby against Barcelona, coach Manolo Gonzalez said in a press conference, according to Marca. "Let's hope he's back on Thursday. He felt discomfort yesterday, and we can't bring in a player who isn't 100%. We can't take risks because there are three games left, and he can't get injured. Let's see if he's at his best to compete on Thursday."

Lozano felt some discomfort on Saturday that sidelined him for Sunday's game but has resumed team training this week ahead of Thursday's derby against the Blaugranas. He will likely be a late call for the game and be assessed after the final training session, since the coach wants a player to be 100 percent fit to avoid any risk of injury. If deemed fit to return, he should find a spot in the starting XI, as he has been an undisputed starter for Espanyol.

