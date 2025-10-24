Leao broke the deadlock in the early going with what was likely supposed to be a low-driven shot from the right-hand side of the pitch, but wound up surprising the goalie and finding the bottom corner. He was active and slippery throughout the game, leading his side in attempts, but he could have had a bigger day, as he rocked the crossbar from an excellent position in the second half. He's carrying the attack sans Christian Pulisic (thigh) and has notched multiple shots in three straight fixtures, accumulating nine (five on target), adding three key passes and one cross (zero accurate) and scoring thrice.