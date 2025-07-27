Rafael Navarro News: Logs another goal

Navarro scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia Union.

Even though Colorado's team poorly concluded their July schedule at Philadelphia, the same cannot be said for Navarro. In five appearances, he scored three goals on 20 shots (nine on target). Currently, the three goals make up one-third of Navarro's 2025 scoring.