Rafael conceded an early goal before producing a penalty save and two clearances thereafter in Real Salt Lake's cagey 1-0 loss at Seattle. Despite the result, Salt Lake's veteran keeper has been on a strong run of form that has seen him make five saves and five clearances while allowing two goals over his last three starting appearances. The penalty save marked Rafael's fourth penalty stop of the campaign. Look for Rafael's name on the team sheet Saturday when Real Salt Lake's play their regular season finale at St. Louis.