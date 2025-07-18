Ramiro Arciga News: Scores in loss
Ramiro Arciga scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat versus América.
Arciga notched his first goal of the season as he equalized the match in the 56th minute with a well-placed finish that fooled the goalkeeper into diving in the opposite direction. However, he delivered only four crosses in this match after delivering 15 in the season opener.
