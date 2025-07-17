Ramiro Sordo News: Scores goal in defeat

Sordo scored one goal while recording one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-2 defeat against Toluca.

Sordo opened the scoring with a close-range volley in the 14th minute of the midweek clash. Despite the result, he was quite active up front until he was replaced by Cristian Dajome after almost an hour of play. Sordo has made the score sheet in each of the first two Apertura matchups, with his attacking contribution proving to be one of the main strengths of a Lagunero side that is still struggling to overcome the poor performance of previous campaigns.